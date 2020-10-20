1/1
Jacob Martin
LIMA — Jacob J. Martin, 24 of Lima, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Lima.

He was born on April 5, 1996 in Lima to Dennis and Sondra {McDaniel} Martin, who survive him in Elida.

He is survived by his parents, sister Nicole Martin of Elida, paternal grandparents James and Sharon Martin of Lima, and maternal grandfather Wade McDaniel of Lima. As well as uncles, aunts and cousins who loved him deeply.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Helen McDaniel.

Jacob worked as a service repair technician for Crown Equipment Corporation.

He was a long standing member of the Boy Scouts of America and went on to become an Eagle Scout. He was an avid fisherman and loved to fish anytime he could. He enjoyed spending time with his friends playing video games and paintball. He also enjoyed working on his cars and building hot rods. He loved spending time with his friends and family. Jacob had a smile that

could light up a room and will be missed by so many.

His family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jacob to The Boy Scouts of America Troop 84, Gomer Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
October 19, 2020
Hey buddy, we weren’t ever close, we were always just acquaintances, but you never turned me down for a hello or just a simple conversation. You always put a smile on my face, every memory I can think of of you all I can think of is smiling being involved. You’re a wonderful and great person gone too soon. I pray you’re resting peacefully. Not goodbye, I’ll see you later.
McKenzie Riggs
Classmate
