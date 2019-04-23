WAPAKONETA — Jacqueline R. "Jackie" Hager, 83, of Wapakoneta, died Monday April 22, 2019, at her home in Wapakoneta. She was born Dec. 5, 1935, in Lima, OH, the daughter of Lee L. & Regina K. (Fisher) Bisel, who preceded her in death. On Nov. 23, 1957, she married Roger V. Hager, and he survives.

Other survivors include, 2 children, Robert (Lorrie) Hager, Wapakoneta, Michele Hunsaker, Wapakoneta, 8 grandchildren, Hanna (Ben) Swartz, Alexander Hager, Mackensie (Spencer) Fisher, Emerson Hager,Jason (Renee) Hunsaker, Maria (Andrew) Smith, Michelle (Don) Storer, & Zachary (Halley) Hunsaker, 11 great grandchildren, and a sister, Caroline Suzanne (Gene) Fitzpatrick, Grand Rapids, MI.

Jackie, along with her husband Roger, was co-owner of the Miller's Laundry, now known as Miller's Textile Services, Wapakoneta. She was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph High School. Jackie was a very active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, where she volunteered as a greeter, bingo volunteer, instructor at the PSR classes and other committees. She was a long time supporter of the Wapakoneta community, by donating her time and resources. Jackie was also a board member of the Wapakoneta Community Scholarship Fund. Her hobbies included traveling to Pigeon Forge, participating in 5K runs, Relay for Life supporter and spending time with her family and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Fri. April 26, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Thurs. at the Long & Folk Chapel, 13 South Blackhoof Street, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, the family strongly urges memorial contributions be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Wapakoneta Community Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. The family would also like family and friends to dress casually attending the visitation and funeral.