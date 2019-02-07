GLANDORF — Our beautiful miracle, Jackie Klear Massey, 30, is now continuing as a miracle for others as an organ donor. Jackie passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 3, 2018 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN after suffering complications from a brain bleed.

Jackie was born May 16, 1988 to the delight of her parents, Dan & Mary Ellen (Hanneman) Klear of Glandorf, and her four older sisters. She attended Glandorf Elementary and graduated from Ottawa-Glandorf High school in 2006, where she was involved in anything musical, show choir, band, and choir. Jackie loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. She graduated from St. Joseph's College, Rensselaer, IN, in 2010 with a bachelor's degree in Music Education. She has been an elementary music teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, Cedar Lake, IN, since 2011 and taught piano lessons. She loved those kids!

Jackie was married to her soul mate, Danny Massey of Griffith, IN, on November 3, 2018 in Glandorf St. John's Church. Jackie loved Harry Potter which resulted in a Harry Potter themed wedding reception in Griffith, IN, on November 10, 2018. She and Danny, we believe, shared the happiest three years of her life.

Jackie loved music and loved to travel. She and Danny were always planning a new trip somewhere. She was involved with Student Council at her school and began the Recycling Club. A couple of years ago she got involved with the Great Cycle Challenge, riding hundreds of miles to raise money for childhood cancer. Danny plans to ride this year in her honor.

In addition to Danny and her parents, Jackie is survived by her four sisters, Jenny (Jeff) Rieman of New Cleveland, Stephanie Klear of Glandorf, Allison (Ryan) Ellerbrock of Ottawa, and Emily (Brad) Karhoff of Findlay. She was also aunt to Zach Rieman, Isabelle Rieman, Tyson Rieman, Mason Karhoff, and Hunter Karhoff. She was the beloved daughter in-law of Michael and Jennifer Massey of Griffith, IN, and sister-in-law to Steven Massey of Griffith, IN. Her grandmother, Ruth Klear of Glandorf, also survives. Her grandparents, Eugene Klear and Francis & Mary Ann Hanneman, preceded her to heaven and we are sure welcomed her with open arms.

A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 11, at St. John the Baptist Church, Glandorf, Ohio with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa. A rosary service will begin Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Great Cycle Challenge and Pennies for Patients.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com