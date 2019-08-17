ALGER — Jacquelyn Lee (Jacque) Sharber, age 64, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 surrounded by family at her daughter's home after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born Jacquelyn Lee Miller on May 5, 1955, in Urbana, Ohio and was a 1973 graduate of Urbana High School where she was a cheerleader, played on the golf team and was a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, she moved to New Orleans to work as a hostess on board the SS Veracruz Bahama cruise line and then on to St. Pete Beach where she worked at the historic Don CeSar Hotel. Several years later, Jacque returned home to focus on her golf, eventually moving to North Carolina to work at Pinehurst Country Club and receive professional coaching. In the early eighties, Jacque again returned to Urbana where she started her family and opened her first business, The Personal Touch Monogram Shop. She and her children later moved to the Indian Lake area and then on to the Lima area where she worked at Colonial Golfer's Club, Hawthorne Golf Course and several other establishments including Acheson's, The Stallion, and Longhorn Bar and Grille. Most recently she was owner of The Applique Shop, an appliqued clothing business she operated from her home. Jacque was an excellent golfer, winning many club championships and tournaments throughout her life, the most exciting being the 1998 Pebble Beach Invitational. She also coached the ladies' golf team at Ohio Northern University. Jacque loved the beach, sewing, fishing, playing bingo with friends and gardening. She spent countless hours planting and caring for not only her own flowers but also planting gardens for friends and handling the landscaping at Colonial Golfer's Club. Dedicated to serving the veterans, she served as an officer of the Spriggs Wing VFW Post 5451 Auxiliary in Urbana. Although Jacque had many interests throughout her life, her biggest passion was helping others and she could light up any room with her smile. Most importantly, she was very proud of her children and loved spending time with them and her five granddaughters who meant the world to her.

Jacque was preceded in death by her mother and step-father, Harold "Tubby" and Frances (Zimmerman) Geuy and her father, Sollie L. Miller. She is survived by a son, Jessie Chance (Rachel) McDonald and their daughters, Gianna and Jolee, all of West Plains, Missouri, a daughter, April Chantel (Matt) Spencer, and their daughters, Sophia, Daphne and Phoebe, all of Elida, Ohio, and a sister, Heidi Miller of Centerville, Ohio. She is also survived by two step-children, Kym (Shawn) Hendricks and Bryan (Melanie) McDonald, her children's father, Ralph McDonald, countless special friends and her loyal and faithful dog, Emmielou.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the McDonald Township Hall, 5302 St Rt 67, Kenton, Ohio. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CHP Home Care & Hospice 4392 St Rt 235, Ada, Ohio 45810 or Not by Choice Outreach, 3 N. Detroit St., Kenton, Ohio 43326. Arrangements are being handled by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Alger, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hansonneely.com.