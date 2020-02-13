DINGESS, WV — Jacqueline "Jackie" (Bryant) Thatcher, 78 of Dingess, WV went home to be with the Lord at 1:30 p.m., at her residence, Sunday, Feb 9, 2020.

She was born September 7, 1941 in Dingess to the late Emory and Ida (Wiley) Bryant. Jackie attended Mudfork Freewill Baptist Church. She read her Bible daily and was active at church until her health started failing. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She also loved watching Game Show network and movies on Hallmark.

Special thank you to her caregiver Kristi Sloan. She started as just an aide and became a wonderful friend. They loved watching tv together and talking about life. Jackie was very thankful for her help and friendship.

Survivors include her children: Debbie Ridenour, Mary Phillips, Rob Burns II, of Lima, Ohio Tony (Angie) Thatcher of Chillicothe, Ohio, Alicia (Steve) Jarvis of Tarpon Springs, FL Sharon (Tim) Hittle of Lima, Ohio, and Andrea (Mack) White of Dingess, WV, grandchildren: Michel Rush Jr, Kenny Thatcher Sr, Chrissy Smith, Shiloh Ridenour, Robbie Burns III, Matt Thatcher, Cassi Meier, Paul Thatcher III, Seth Thatcher, Rodney Phillips, Jeremy Smith, Ryan Phillips, Dustin Thatcher, and Geordan Thatcher, 25 great-grandchildren, Siblings: Ken Bryant of Kermit, WV, David Bryant of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, Nellie (Ernest) Hensley of Chapmanville, WV, and Doris June Bryant of Dingess, WV. Many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by siblings: Gladys Kozee, Carol Marcum, Emily Ann Meeks, Ronnie Bryant, Albert Frank Bryant, Rosella Newsome, Elizabeth Adkins, Charles Bryant, Emory Bryant Jr., Walter Bryant, Arthur Bryant, sibling 2, sibling 3, and great-granddaughter: Abigail Thatcher,

Visitation will begin at 6 p.m. at Mudfork Freewill Baptist Church Verdunville, West Virginia, where a service will follow with Preacher David McCloud officiating. Funeral service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor Elbert Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the Farley Cementary at Harts, WV. Online condolences may be left at www.jamesfh.com

Akers-James Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.