LIMA — Jacqueline J. Wilson, 87, passed away at 2:30 pm on March 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.

Jacqueline was born January 18, 1932 in Jewel Ridge, Virginia, to Theodore "Ted" Hayes and Velva Ada (Evan) Hayes, who both precede her in death. On February 7, 1953 She married her husband William E. Wilson, who also preceded her in death.

Jacqueline was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family above all else. She loved life and will be missed by all that knew her.

Jacqueline is survived by her children, Kenneth (Jay) Wilson and Brenda (Steve) Wilder; her grandchildren, Greg (Julie) Wilder, Eric (Jennifer) Wilder, Brooke Wilson, Jenna Wilson, and Carter Wilson; and her great grandchildren, William "Billy" Wilder, Jack Wilder, Sadie Wilder, and Hudson Wilder.

A private burial will be conducted by the family at their convenience.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Equestrian Therapy Program in Cridersville, OH or The .

