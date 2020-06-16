Jacqueline Wright
1960 - 2020
LIMA — Mrs. Jacqueline Wright, age 59, passed from this life on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at approximately 10:21 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on November 14, 1960 in Fostoria, Ohio to Alice (Long) North and Robert North; her mother survives in Fostoria, OH and her father is deceased.

She was married to Mr. Danny Ray Wright, Sr.; he survives in Lima.

Mrs. Wright worked as a Manager at Walmart in Fostoria, Ohio.

Besides her loving husband Danny, she leaves to cherish her precious memory 3 step-sons; Danny R. Wright, Jr. and James A. Wright (Kelly) both of Columbus, OH. Michael A. Wright of Lima. A step-daughter; Tavia L. Wright of Lima. 25 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. 1 brother; Robbie Long of Columbus, OH and a sister; Misti Haskins (Maurice) of Fostoria, OH. A sister-in-law: Phyllis Minor (Edward) of Lima. 2 brothers-in-law; Mike Wright (Debbie) of Ft. Wayne, IN and James Wright (Mary) of Toledo, OH. A special aunt; Linda Jones of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Daniel Ray Ross Wright. Maternal grandparents; Tom and Velma Long. Mother-in-law; Jean Wright Brown.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Curtis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WRIGHT Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
