LIMA — Mrs. Jacqueline Wright, age 59, passed from this life on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at approximately 10:21 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on November 14, 1960 in Fostoria, Ohio to Alice (Long) North and Robert North; her mother survives in Fostoria, OH and her father is deceased.

She was married to Mr. Danny Ray Wright, Sr.; he survives in Lima.

Mrs. Wright worked as a Manager at Walmart in Fostoria, Ohio.

Besides her loving husband Danny, she leaves to cherish her precious memory 3 step-sons; Danny R. Wright, Jr. and James A. Wright (Kelly) both of Columbus, OH. Michael A. Wright of Lima. A step-daughter; Tavia L. Wright of Lima. 25 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. 1 brother; Robbie Long of Columbus, OH and a sister; Misti Haskins (Maurice) of Fostoria, OH. A sister-in-law: Phyllis Minor (Edward) of Lima. 2 brothers-in-law; Mike Wright (Debbie) of Ft. Wayne, IN and James Wright (Mary) of Toledo, OH. A special aunt; Linda Jones of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Daniel Ray Ross Wright. Maternal grandparents; Tom and Velma Long. Mother-in-law; Jean Wright Brown.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Robert Curtis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

