LIMA — Mr. Jae'lin Shamar Williams, age 22, passed from this life on April 30, 2020 at approximately 1:12 a.m. in Dayton, Ohio. He was born on September 28, 1997 in Lima, Ohio to Richard Henderson, Sr. and Denicka L. Williams. Jae'lin worked at Amazon in Monroe, Ohio; he was a member of T.R.S.S. Drum Corps of Dayton; he occasionally played the drums for Eleventh St. Missionary Baptist Church. To know Jae'lin was to love him. Everyone he graced with his presence was instantly drawn to him. His beautiful smile would brighten up any room and he was always the life of the party. He loved to make people laugh and encouraged others to follow their dreams. He frequently visited Orbit Family Fun Center in Dayton, OH where he was an avid skater. His passion was drumming and he always had a drumstick in his hand. Jae'lin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Besides his loving parents; he leaves to cherish his precious memory an unborn daughter; Egypt Shamari Williams of Dayton. 3 brothers; Richard Henderson, Jr. of Norfolk, VA, Kevez Gaddy of Lima, OH and Kaiden Williams of Dayton, OH. 3 sisters; Kiya Williams and Jordyn Williams both of Dayton, OH. Chyanna White of Lima, OH. Maternal grandparents; Vanessa D. Carter of Lima, OH. Henry Carter, Jr. of Meridianville, AL and Jan Durr of Bellefontaine, OH. Maternal great-great grandmother Waymon Boddie of Lima, OH. Special Aunt; Shashonna Carter of Columbus, OH. A host of cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his Maternal great-grandmother; Emma Hairston and Maternal great-grandfather; Franklin D. R. Williams. Paternal grandmother; Evelyn Henderson. Private services will be held. In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful. Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WILLIAMS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WILLIAMS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in The Lima News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
