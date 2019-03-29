LIMA — Jamal aka "J", "J-Bo" Jake Bowen, age 32, passed from this life on Saturday, March 25, 2019 at approximately 11:30 a.m. at his residence in Whitehall, Ohio.

He was born on January 24, 1987 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Richard Lee and Debra Ann Thomas) Bowen, both parents preceded him in death.

Jamal worked at Jan/Pro Cleaning Company.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory; a son; Khaliq Rashad Bowen of Columbus, OH. 2 brothers; Rickey R. Thomas (Henrietta) of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Sharrieff A. Thomas (Misty) of Blacklick, Ohio.

Home Going Services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Arnold Manley, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. until time of services at 1:00 p.m. also at the Church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

