LIMA — On Saturday, September 21, 2019, James Douglas Basinger, loving father, son, brother and friend, passed away at the age of 61. James was born on June 23, 1958 in Lima, OH to Robert and Grace (Morris) Basinger. James graduated from Shawnee High School in 1977 and attended The Ohio State University. He pursued a career in business and real estate. On November 22, 1986, he married Michelle Lynne Mathias.

James loved his family and wholeheartedly supported his children in all of their endeavors. James was an active member of the YMCA where he loved working out several times a week with his son, Brett. He loved football and was a passionate Buckeyes and Browns fan. James was happiest while skiing with his family and friends, especially up North at Boyne Mountain, MI. He was known for his positivity, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

James is preceded in death by his mother, Grace (Morris) Basinger.

James is survived by his father, Robert Basinger; his daughters, Brooke (Andrew) Basinger, Paige (Matthew) Huffman, Hailey (Tim) Basinger, and his son, Brett Basinger; his brothers, William (Marilyn) Basinger, Bobby (Sheri) Basinger; his sisters, Ann (Jeff) Basinger-Silone, and Carol (Patrick) Murphy; his two granddaughters, Harlow Kelleher and Grace Huffman; and the mother of his children and former spouse, Michelle Basinger.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m and 6:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, September 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm., at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 p.m., at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A private family graveside will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima, Ohio at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

