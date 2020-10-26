1/1
James Berens
LIMA — James Edgar Berens, age 76, passed away October 24, 2020, at 11:30 am, at Lima Memorial Health System. James was born January 11, 1944, in Chattanooga, TN, to John N. and Hazel F. (Beeler) Berens who preceded him in death. On October 17, 1964, he married Nancy J. (Lawhorn) Berens who survives in Lima.

James was a 1962 graduate of Kirkman High School in Chattanooga, TN. He worked as an operator with Operating Engineers for 33 years with various companies the last of which was B.P. in Lima retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #370. He liked working on cars and watching NASCAR.

In addition to his wife, James is survived by his 2 sons: John (Michelle) Berens and Allan Berens both of Lima, OH, 3 grandchildren: Caleb (Mackenzie) Berens of Lima, OH, Jordan Berens of Harrod, OH and Meredith Berens of Lima, OH, a great grandson, Isaac Berens of Lima, OH, 3 siblings: Frances (Harvey) Cole of Chattanooga, TN, David Berens of Rossville, GA and Olin (Diana) Berens of Ooltewah, TN.

There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Rev. John Spyker. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 11 am until the time of the service at 1:00 pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
