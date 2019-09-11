LIMA — James L. Binkley, age 89 of Lima, passed at 1:26 p.m., Monday, September 9, 2019 at Shawnee Manor. He was born December 29, 1929 in Lima, Ohio to the late Elza Clayton and Mary Magdaleen Highland Binkley. On April 2, 1952 he married Delia G. 'Dee' Moyers, who passed on October 13, 2018.

Mr. Binkley was a retired inspector with the Ex-Cello Corporation and General Dynamics. When he was able to attend, he attended the Cornerstone Harvest Church and was in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952. His former memberships included the Lima Moose Lodge 199, the American Legion Post 96, and Eagles Lodge 370 of Lima. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, playing board games and putting puzzles together. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting, dancing, camping, playing cards, and watching animals out the window.

He is survived by a son - James A. (Valerie) Binkley of Lima; 2 daughters - Terri (Herb) Vonderau of Lima; Kim (Matt) Mason of Lima; 9 grandchildren - Jason Vonderau, Christi (Kenny) Tigani, Jeremy (Trina)Vonderau, Todd (Alison) Binkley, Ashely (Jesse) Green, Jessica Binkley, Austin (Chelsea) Howard, Madi Mason, and Chase Mason; 8 great grandchildren; 1 brother - Thomas (Connie) Binkley of Wapakoneta.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers - Clayton Binkley and Robert Binkley; 3 sisters - Ruth Hale, Ruby Conners, and Rita Marshall; a half brother - Emmett Highland.

Funeral services will begin 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Pastor David Roberts will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima where military rites will be observed by the V.F.W. Post 1275 of Lima.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

