James Bolden Jr.
LIMA — Mr. James Lee Bolden, Jr., age 61, passed from this life on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at approximately 11:32 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born on March 4, 1959 in Lima, Ohio to the union of James L. and Helen (Fells) Bolden, Sr., his father is deceased and his mother survives in Riverdale, Georgia.

Mr. Bolden previous worked for B.P. Oil. James was a big sports fan. He loved the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes. In his pastime he enjoyed fishing.

He leaves to cherish his memory a son; James Bolden III, and daughter Calandra Bolden. 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. 4 sisters, Rachelle Cousins of Riverdale Ga., Ora Lynn Scott of Hampton Va., Dorothy Parks of Lima Ohio, LaVerdia (Jerome) Brown-Duncan of Lima Ohio; 5 brothers, Michael (Pat) Young of Lima Ohio, David (Debra) Young of Riverdale Ga., Eugene (Marlene) Bolden of Clearwater Fl., Rev. Robert (Cynthia) Bolden of Phoenix Ar., Michael Bolden of Lima Ohio. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Vanessa Bolden and Annie Daniels; 3 brothers, Leroy Young, Jason C. Winchester, and Jessie Daniels.

Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Elder Paul Johnson, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. until time of services also at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at the Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the BOLDEN FAMILY, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
October 12, 2020
My condolence to the family of Mr. Bolden (James jr), I will always remember him the only way I knew him, as a loving person.
Darlene Deeble
Friend
