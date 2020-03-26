LIMA — Mr. James Brad Lasenby, Jr., age 68, passed from this life on Thursday, March 19, 2020 , at approximately 11:50 am. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born on December 19, 1951 in Chicago, IL to James Petty and Barbara Jean Veney, both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Lasenby was a Veteran of the United States Army. He worked as the Lighting Engineer at Memorial Civic Center. He was also a member of Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory; 6 sons; James Evans (Jessica) of Dayton, OH, Damon McGraw, Marlon McGraw, Javar Lasenby, Tremaine Lasenby and Semaj Lasenby all of Lima. 2 step-sons; Delvin Lasenby and Treysawn Kline both of Lima. 6 daughters; LaTonia McGraw, Kelisha Daniels, LaToya Lasenby, Brandi Lasenby, Treva Lasenby and Earlisha Lasenby all of Lima. A step-daughter; Diamond Lavender of Lima. 48 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. 2 sisters; Deborah Lasenby of and Carolyn Kenner both of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 2 sons; Tory Evans and Jonathan Evans.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

