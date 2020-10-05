James Brown

HARROD — James A. "Jim" Brown, age 68, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 7:17 AM at his residence in Harrod.

He was born on April 11, 1952 in Lima, Ohio to Ronald H. and Eleanor (Graham) Brown who survive in Lima. On October 15, 1972 Jim married Jill C. Miller and she survives in Harrod.

Jim retired from Randall Bearing in Lima, where he worked as a machinist. He was a member of the Cable Road Alliance Church, Lima. He served as a church trustee for over thirty years and previously a Sunday school teacher and involved with Wednesday night youth ministries. Jim was a 4-H advisor. He enjoyed attending all of his grandkid's athletic events at both Allen East and Wapakoneta. Jim was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds fan and a passionate fisherman.

Also surviving are his son and daughter: Andy (Stacy) Brown of Lima and Susan (Kevin) Wildermuth of Harrod; five grandchildren: Haleigh Brown, Ian Brown, Troy Wildermuth, Lane Wildermuth and Luke Wildermuth; a brother, Steve (Vicky) Brown of Bluffton; and two sisters: Vickie Beshalske of Oregon and Dee (Lad) Rack of Little River, SC.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Michael A. Brown.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family service will be held with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima. The funeral service for Jim will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 10:00 AM on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cable Road Alliance Church of Lima and/or the Lima Rescue Mission. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada