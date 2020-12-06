LIMA — James Franklin Brown went home to be with his Lord and Savior at 3:15 pm on December 5 2020.

He was born on June 6, 1934 to Robert Oliver Brown and Martha Jane (Bollinger) Brown.

He met the Love of his life, Marlene (Reinhart) Brown at a local square dance and married her in a double wedding ceremony with her twin sister, before shipping out to Germany. After returning home from his duty, they raised three children on a farm in eastern Allen County. Debra (Mitch) Prowant, Douglas ( Cathy) Brown and Denise(Greg) Luchnenko. His grandchildren: Matthew Brown, Melissa (Brandt) Miller, Micah (Katlin) Brown, Jeffrey Prowant, Samantha (Allen) Luginbill, Vernon (Andrea) Prowant, & Noah Brown and great grandchildren Madison & Lily Miller, Josie and Mason Brown, and Henry & Oliver Brown all survive. His Sister Karen (Larry) Henschen survives in Springfield, Ohio. His siblings Ann O'Rourke, Richard Brown and Robert Fredrick Brown all preceded him in death.

Jim had the ability to do just about anything, and did . He told the story of a teacher who asked if he wanted to dig ditches for the rest of his life - His answer was if I can dig the best ditches and get paid for it sure! He still could dig a mean ditch 4 years ago

In 1982 he founded Thermal Technology, Inc. and ran the business until his retirement in 2000, although you could still find him there until last year helping wherever needed. His philosophy of always give the customer's your best job because they are the one who sign your paycheck, kept the business moving. Because he had a handicap of being mostly blind in one eye, he was always willing to give a person a fair chance at learning to be an insulator. Whoever rode with him to the job site would get a tutorial in what they were going to be doing and when they had wrapped that up he would share his love of Jesus. He would notice things and try to help them. After retiring, in the winters they would go to Sun City West AZ. While there he worked for Habitat for humanity as a volunteer and worked at their Church helping setting up and tearing down for programs, as well as his friends and neighbors fixing construction issues.

In 2015 Jim suffered a Stroke and many of his activities had to end. In the last two years Dementia caused by the stroke became more and more pronounced. A TIA stroke 11/23/20 was too much to recover from.

The family would like to thank Deb and Dave Buettner -the most wonderful neighbors who have helped so much. As well as the Home Instead Caregivers who have been with them throughout this year Jeremy Murray and Theresa Spivey . We would also like to thank the Elida Rescue Squad for their prompt service. And, the Nurses of LMH 3floor South who updated us throughout his hospitalization.

Private funeral services will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 1300 Edgewood Drive, Lima, Ohio 45805.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com