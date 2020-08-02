DELPHOS — James A. Buettner, 84, of Delphos passed away Friday at 6:14 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born on June 5, 1936 in Delphos to Herschel and Margaret (Warnecke) Buettner and they precede him in death. On May 25, 1957 he married JoAnn Schmitt and she survives.

He is also survived by his family, a son, Dave (Molly) Buettner of Delphos, a daughter, Nancy (Jeff) Bangert of Carlisle, Ohio, his grandchildren, Maggie (Michael Squicciarini) Bangert, Abby (Matt) Gentry and Kelsey (John) Fagen; his great grandson, Mason Todd Gentry and his sister, Mary (Charles) Wauben of Delphos.

Mr. Buettner was preceded in death by a son, Todd Anthony Buettner and a brother, Kenny Buettner.

James was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the Allied Craftsman Local Union # 35 for over 60 years and he owned and operated James Buettner Masonry; he was a member of the Delphos Eagles 471 and a member of the American Legion Post 268.

Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Burial of ashes will follow in Resurrection Cemetery where graveside rites will be conducted by Delphos Veteran's Council.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the St. John Tuition Assistance Program.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family has requested visitors wear masks and follow social distancing protocols

