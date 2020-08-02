1/1
James Buettner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DELPHOS — James A. Buettner, 84, of Delphos passed away Friday at 6:14 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born on June 5, 1936 in Delphos to Herschel and Margaret (Warnecke) Buettner and they precede him in death. On May 25, 1957 he married JoAnn Schmitt and she survives.

He is also survived by his family, a son, Dave (Molly) Buettner of Delphos, a daughter, Nancy (Jeff) Bangert of Carlisle, Ohio, his grandchildren, Maggie (Michael Squicciarini) Bangert, Abby (Matt) Gentry and Kelsey (John) Fagen; his great grandson, Mason Todd Gentry and his sister, Mary (Charles) Wauben of Delphos.

Mr. Buettner was preceded in death by a son, Todd Anthony Buettner and a brother, Kenny Buettner.

James was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the Allied Craftsman Local Union # 35 for over 60 years and he owned and operated James Buettner Masonry; he was a member of the Delphos Eagles 471 and a member of the American Legion Post 268.

Visitation will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Burial of ashes will follow in Resurrection Cemetery where graveside rites will be conducted by Delphos Veteran's Council.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the St. John Tuition Assistance Program.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the family has requested visitors wear masks and follow social distancing protocols

The arrangements have been entrusted to Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E Fifth Street Delphos, Ohio 45833. Online condolences can be shared on www.weberfh.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber Funeral Home
1840 E 5Th St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 695-0033
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved