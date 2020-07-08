1/1
James Burden
LIMA — James "Jim" E. Burden, Jr. 74, passed away on July 6, 2020, at 9:06 am, at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones.

Jim was born July 24, 1945 in Lima, OH, to James E. Burden, Sr. and Mary M. (Charles) (Ambler) Rice who all preceded him in death. On September 5, 1964 he married Janice M. (Shindeldecker) Burden who survives in Lima, Ohio.

Jim attended Bath High School. He was a trucker driver for Nash Finch and retired after 30 years of service. Jim was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and his grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping at Amishville with his family and bowling on Tuesday nights.

Jim is survived by his wife, Janice M. Burden of Lima, OH, children, James (Melissa) Burden, III of Lima, OH, Daniel (Melissa) Burden of Lima, OH, Chris (Krissy) Burden of Lima, OH, Greg (Kayla) Burden of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Billy Joe Bly of Columbus, OH, Josh (Stacie) Jordan of Toledo, OH, Anthony (Melanie) Burden of Sarasota, FL, Brittany Springer of Lima, OH, Kathy Ritche of Lakeview, OH, Tiffani Piazza of Lima, OH, Tyler Burden of Lima, OH, Chris Burden, Jr. of Lima, OH, Justin Burden of Lima, OH, thirteen great grandchildren, siblings, Judy (Clifford) Nance of Wapakoneta, OH, Tom (Linda) Burden of Yulle, FL, and Ed (Kristina) Burden of Lima, OH.

He is preceded in death by brother, Mike (Sherry) Burden.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00am at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor David Coffey to officiate the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family during this difficult time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
