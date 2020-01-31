LIMA — James E. Callahan II passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 in Louisville, KY, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. James was born on May 31, 1948 in Lester, WV to James Sr. and Annie Lee (Corpening) Callahan. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Lima.

After graduating from Lima Senior High School, James married the love of his life, Carolyn and they both attended Ohio Northern University. In 1969, James joined the Ford Motor Company and retired from there after 35 years of dedicated service. In retirement, among his many community activities, he loved serving as a mentor to young people interested in business, engineering and sports.

Devoted to his wife and their three children, he steadfastly supported their educational aspirations to graduate from their respective schools including standing by Carolyn as she completed her Doctorate degree.

James is survived by his wife, Dr. Carolyn M. Callahan, and children; Dr. Tamara Callahan, James E. III (Dr. Etoi Garrison) Callahan, and Tonya L. Callahan. Grandchildren; Brian, Connor and Jaela. Brothers; Ronald (Greta) Callahan, Leelwynn (Jacquelyn) Callahan, Timothy Callahan, and Terrence (Monique) Callahan, and a sister Arlema (William) Pace. He is preceded in death by a brother, Carlos Callahan and a sister Ardrema Callahan. James is also remembered by many nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Friends and family may call from 5 to 8 pm on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the HANNEMAN-SIFERD FUNERAL HOME, 506 N. Cable Rd. Lima, Ohio 45805. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, 777 S. Main St. Lima, Ohio 45804. Interment will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the .

