James Conn

OTTAWA — James A. Conn born April 10, 1950, to Henry and Sylvia (Giesken) Conn. He and his late wife Renee (Kohli) have six children and 13 beautiful grandchildren. He passed away unexpectedly Saturday afternoon, October 17, 2020.

Jim will live on through his children and grandchildren: Nathaniel (Tiffany) Conn of Ada, Matthew (Jessica) Conn, CA, Danielle Conn of Ottawa, Elizabeth Conn of Waterville, Rachael (Dave) Conn of Bowling Green, and Sarah (Tyler) Conn of Findlay; 12 siblings, Steve (Linda) Conn, Martha Conn, Judy (John) Miller, Barb Conn, Bill Conn, Teresa (Dean) Lanwehr, Peggy (Bob) Morman, Greg (Karen) Conn, Nick Conn, Vicki (Bill) Bellman, Darlene (Tony) Imm, and Dave Conn. He is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Conn.

He had great faith, loved nature, sports, and art. His family was the apple of his eye. His graceful and respected character was seen through his love of the Blanchard River, fishing, bird watching, photography, exploring, books, and being a life-long learner. You would see and hear him at sporting events.

His uncanny wit and wisdom always left you believing anything is possible. He valued everyone's opinion and perspective, allowing people the freedom to be themselves. He was an encourager at heart, truly wanting the best for everyone around him, knowing that it would benefit the greater good.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with Pastor Trent Boedicker officiating. Burial will follow in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove with military rites by the Columbus Grove American Legion and VFW. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leipsic Rod and Gun Club or to the National Audubon Society.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.