MCCOMB — James "Jim" Crist, 65, of McComb passed away Friday, August 9, 2019.

Jim was born on October 1, 1953 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Raymond and Bernice (Schaller). He married the love of his life Carol Borgelt on June 24, 1978 in McComb and she survives. Also surviving are his children Angela (Dave Crosser) Crist of Bluffton and Ray (Theresa) Crist of Amelia, grandchildren: Bennett and Carys Crosser, Elsie and Harrison Crist; sister Sandy Davidson of Findlay and Wayne (Mary) Crist of Benton Ridge. He was preceded in death by his step-father Ezra Heldman.

Jim was a 1971 graduate of Cory-Rawson High School and a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jenera, where he served as a Deacon. Jim enjoyed traveling every spring with Carol to Florida and they both enjoyed bowling together. Jim was an avid golfer and also loved to hunt and fish. The most important part of Jim's life was his family. He cherished the time he spent with them, especially his grandchildren who were his pride and joy.

Visitation will be on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM in the HARTLEY-HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, McComb. Jim's Celebration of Life Service will be on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 301 Main St., Jenera 45841. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Jim's honor to the .

Hartley-Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Jim's family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory to visit www.hannemanfh.com