LIMA — Mr. James Edward Davis, age 84, passed from this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020 , at approximately 5:58 p.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born in Cumberland, Kentucky on August 23, 1936 to Garbie F. Davis, Sr. and Harrie Mae Richardson, both parents preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his Stepmother: Ethel Davis.

On September 1, 1959 he was united in holy matrimony to Marilyn F. Shurelds; she survives in Lima.

Mr. Davis retired from the Ford Engine Plant and was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He was the 1st Black Bail Bondsman and was a member of American Legion Post #96 and V.F.W. Post #1911. He was on the Ford Ramp Crew and a member of the Southeast Kentucky Social Club. He enjoyed Genealogy, a Pittsburgh Steeler Fan and Loved T Birds cars.

Besides his loving wife Marilyn, he leaves to cherish his precious memory a 2 sons; Kevin Davis of Columbus and Timothy Davis of Huber Heights, OH. 5 daughters; Terry Richardson of Cleveland, OH. Mary Lions of Detroit, MI. Stephanie Kelley, Kimberly Davis and Harriet Carter (Jason) all of Lima. 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. 3 brothers; Franklin Davis and Thomas Davis (Pam) both of North Carolina. Leonard Davis of Detroit, MI . 4 sisters; Eleanor Stark-Beasley and Ida Mudrie both of Florida. Dr. Helen Davis of California and Tina Easter (Bennie) of Georgia. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 3 brothers; Richard Davis, Phillip Davis and Robert Davis. 1 sister; Joyce Culp and a son-in-law; Al Kelley.

Home going services will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral, Inc. with Minister Helen Scott, officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. The family will be present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at the Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the DAVIS family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com