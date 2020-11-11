OTTAWA — James "JD" Edward Davis, 55 of Ottawa, formerly of Lima, passed away November 9, 2020, at Autumn Court in Ottawa.

JD was born July 26, 1965 in Lima, to Paul and Sue (Warner) Davis, who preceded him in death.

JD attended Lima Senior High School and worked as a roofer. He enjoyed music and his muscles. JD was a wonderful artist who enjoyed tattooing. He was a goofball in his own ways and enjoyed spending time with his family.

JD is survived by his siblings, Tina (Randy) Williams and Melissa (Floyd) Miller, both of Lima; Sheila Davis of Wapakoneta; brother, Gerald Davis of New Jersey and Eric Watkins of Lima, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Rev. John Hyter to officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.