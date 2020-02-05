WEST LEIPSIC — James D. Dickey, 62 of West Leipsic died 9:00 a.m. February 5, 2020 at his residence. Jim was born December 1, 1957 in Leipsic to Marion F. "Sonny" and Lora (Dawson) Dickey, his mother survives in Belmore. On May 31, 1992 he married Diana L. Giesey, she died September 1, 2007.

Jim is survived by his children: Jamie (Ian Gyetvai) Dickey of Ottawa, Justine (Eric Kuhbander) Dickey of Leipsic, Crystal (Chad) Adkins and Sam Dickey, both of Findlay; one sister: Roxy (Gene) Erickson of Leipsic; six grandchildren; two brothers: Brett Dickey and Donald Dickey, both of Belmore; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by two sisters: Dianna S. Butler and Michelle L. Lundy; and a brother: Bruce "Ed" Dickey.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with Pastor Tom McDonald officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be Friday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the family.

