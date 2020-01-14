CRIDERSVILLE — James B. Diem age 50, of Hardin County, passed away 1:00 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 9th in Indiana. He was born Dec. 22, 1969 in Detroit, MI to the late James Dallas and Valerie Ann Breese Diem.

Jim had been a truck driver his entire life, he owned Bruno Trucking.

He was proud of his Mustang and enjoyed driving fast. He enjoyed watching Michigan football and loved spending time with his grandbabies.

Survivors include a daughter Roseann (Cody Schlegel) Whetstone of Cridersville and 3 granddaughters: Faith A. Whetstone, Lillian Schlegel and Grace Schlegel.

He was preceded in death by a sister Tracey Devon Diem.

The family will receive friends 6:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Burial of cremated remains will be in Fairmount Cemetery, near Uniopolis.

Memorial contributions may be given to The and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com