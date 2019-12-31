LIMA —James L. Dotson age 85, of Lima passed away 6:16 p.m., Sunday Dec. 29, 2019 at Lima Memorial. He was born May 7, 1934 in Lima to the late Joseph Lock and Hazel Margaret Crofut Dotson. He married Freda Ruth Miner May 12, 1952 and she preceded him in death May 17, 2015.

James had a Journeyman's Card, retired from Randall Bearings on May 7, 1999. He was a 50 plus year member of the Eagles.

Survivors include children: Francie (James) Young of Fairborn, Harold Jim (Cathy) Dotson of Harrod, Tina (Rick) Michael of Ney and Robert (Kim) Dotson of Lima: 7 grandchildren: Josh Young, Jodi Dotson, Chris Dotson, Justin Dotson, Joseph Michael, Ashley Michael and Bobby Dotson, great grandchildren: Olivia Golden, Layla Dotson, Layne Dotson, and Isaiah Dotson and a sister Dorothy Fought of Topeka, IN.

He was preceded in death by siblings Norma Snowden, Joseph Dotson, JR., Paul 'Bus' Dotson and Jean Ann Brown.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to Putnam County Hospice and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.