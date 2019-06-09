OTTAWA — James J. Duling, 96, of Ottawa, died 6:35 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019, at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born October 5, 1922, in Ottawa to the late Edward and Frances (Brown) Duling. On June 9, 1945, he married Esther Schroeder. She died June 10, 2012.

Survivors include four children: Thomas (Ruth) Duling of Davisburg, MI, Dorothy (Tom) Leib of Marion, Marsha (Greg) Stechschulte of Columbus Grove and Tim Duling of Ottawa; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by a son, David Duling; and a brother, Robert Duling and a sister Mary Kleman.

James was a lifelong farmer and a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Ottawa Knights of Columbus.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 A.M. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a K of C rosary at 7:30 p.m. and a scripture service to follow at 7:50 p.m.

Memorial donations may be given to St Peter & Paul School Endowment.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.