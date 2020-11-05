LIMA — James E. "Jim" Miller, 77, passed away at 5:20 AM, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 24, 1943 in Defiance, Ohio to Arden and Evelyn (Theil) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On October 1, 1966, he married Judith L. "Judy" (Meyer) Miller, who preceded him in death on December 26, 2018.

Jim proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. He worked for the Defiance Fire Department for 29 years and then for the State of Ohio Fire Marshal's office for 16 years.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, the Eagles Aerie 370, the American Legion Post 96, the VFW Post 1275 and was a life member of the Elk's Lodge 54. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking.

Surviving are his daughters Jill Graziani of Bryan, OH and Jenna (Danny) Dotson of Paulding, OH; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sister Jane (Elton Mobley) Winters of Savannah, GA; his sister-in-law Patricia Fernandez of Lima; his special companion - his dog Jake; his special neighborhood family Jon and Chandra Neeper, Aizlynn Blythe, Mark Brookhart, Derrick Daniels, Erick and Jessica Hayes and family.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Judy Miller and his sister Jean Brown.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North Street, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ronald McDonald House at https://rmhctoldeo.org.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.