1/1
James E. "Jim" Miller
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — James E. "Jim" Miller, 77, passed away at 5:20 AM, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 24, 1943 in Defiance, Ohio to Arden and Evelyn (Theil) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On October 1, 1966, he married Judith L. "Judy" (Meyer) Miller, who preceded him in death on December 26, 2018.

Jim proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. He worked for the Defiance Fire Department for 29 years and then for the State of Ohio Fire Marshal's office for 16 years.

He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, the Eagles Aerie 370, the American Legion Post 96, the VFW Post 1275 and was a life member of the Elk's Lodge 54. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking.

Surviving are his daughters Jill Graziani of Bryan, OH and Jenna (Danny) Dotson of Paulding, OH; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his sister Jane (Elton Mobley) Winters of Savannah, GA; his sister-in-law Patricia Fernandez of Lima; his special companion - his dog Jake; his special neighborhood family Jon and Chandra Neeper, Aizlynn Blythe, Mark Brookhart, Derrick Daniels, Erick and Jessica Hayes and family.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Judy Miller and his sister Jean Brown.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North Street, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ronald McDonald House at https://rmhctoldeo.org.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Elks Lodge #54
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved