LIMA — Rev. James T. "Jim" Egbert - age 88, formerly of Cincinnati, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:13 A.M. at The Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, Ohio. He was born on June 22, 1931 on the family farm near Kettlersville in Shelby County, Ohio, the youngest child of the late Theodore H. and Margaret J. (Ziegenbusch) Egbert.

Jim was a graduate of Anna High School, and also graduated from Heidelberg College and Eden Seminary before his formal ordination into the United Church of Christ in 1962. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was first a minister at St. Paul U.C.C. in New Bremen, Ohio, and later at Camp Washington U.C.C. in Cincinnati. He enjoyed cooking, spending time with his family and friends playing cards, telling jokes, telling stories, playing the piano and writing plays that students would perform at the Ohio State Fair. He worked at the Hofbrauhaus in Newport, KY for 15 years, after being hired as their first employee.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at the Immanuel Church in Kettlersville, Ohio with Pastor Dee Schroer officiating. Interment will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery near New Bremen, Ohio. The family will receive friends prior to the services on Sunday, at the church from 1:00 until 4:00 P.M. Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, Ohio has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family may be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.