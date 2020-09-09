James Fisher

LIMA — James Joseph "Jimmy" Fisher, 34, of Lima passed away at 12:34 PM on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

He was born on January 25, 1986 in Lima to John H. and Debra A. (Zarro) Fisher, who survive in Lima.

Jimmy was a 2004 graduate of Lima Senior High School. He worked as an environmental technician at Allied Environmental Services, Inc. and as a car salesman at several area dealerships.

He was a member of St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church and was baptized April 27, 1986. He enjoyed fishing, camping and sports. He loved animals and spending time with loved ones. Jimmy was an avid fan of Lima Senior, The Ohio State University and the Cleveland Browns. Jimmy waged a long and sometimes terrible battle against alcoholism and drug addiction, and he finally is at rest. He would want everyone to know that addiction is a terrible disease which he suffered from along with many other family members, friends, and loved ones. He always had a shiny face, the bluest eyes, a ready smile, a huge hug, and he never met a stranger. He loved and was very deeply loved. He was truly a unique and genuine soul.

Surviving are his parents John H. and Debra Fisher of Lima; his paternal grandmother Barbara L. Fisher of Lima; his brother Bradley (Danielle) Fisher of Pickerington, OH; numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his stillborn brother Paul Fisher; his paternal grandfather and namesake James P. Fisher; his maternal grandparents John J. and Mary J. Zarro.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Rose Catholic Church with Father David M. Ross officiating.

Private interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Senior Baseball or to Deb's Dogs.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at chiles-lamanfh.com.