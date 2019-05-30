WAPAKONETA — James E. "Jim" Folk, 68, of Wapakoneta, died 11:58 p.m., Tues. May 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 10, 1951, in Lima, OH, the son of W. Eugene & Mariam (Slusser) Folk who preceded him in death.

Survivors include, 2 daughters, Caitlin (Brock) Holtzapple, Medina, OH, Lorien (Dan) Walker, Wapakoneta, 3 grandchildren, Kelsie & Gavin Holtzapple and Keaton Walker, a sister, Shirley (L.V.) Hollis, Wapakoneta,

Jim was retired and had attended First United Methodist Church. He was 1969 graduate of Wapak High School and then the Lima Community College. He enjoyed going to Wapak High School athletic events, running, and bicycling.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta., Pastor Josh Tissot officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Library. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.