LIMA — Reverend James Benjamin Gladen, Sr., age 64, passed from this life on Thursday, August 27, 2020 , at approximately 9:09 p.m. at Hospice of Hamilton in Hamilton, Ohio.

He was born in Lima, Ohio on May 14, 1956 to John and Anna Mae (Roddy) Gladen Sr., both parents preceded him in death.

On October 27, 1976 he was united in holy matrimony to Arbedella Herron, she survives in Cincinnati, OH.

Rev. Gladen owned and operated We'll Do It Contractors and was the Pastor of HEAL Divine Tabernacle of Atlanta, GA until 2018 when he retired. He was an avid fisherman and entertainer with "The Gospel Sensations and Victory". He worked with the Prison Ministry, Youth Ministry, Homeless Ministry and Nursing Homes.

Besides his loving wife Arbedella, he leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; James B. Gladen, Jr. of Cincinnati, OH. 2 daughters; Latisha Debose of Atlanta, GA and LaCrea N. Burns (Jamour) of Cincinnati, OH. A grandson; Jamari Gladen. 3 brothers; Richard Gladen (Rae) of Lima. Arthur Gladen (Tracey) of Columbus, OH. Sylvester Gladen (Rose) of Portland, Oregon. 2 sisters; Patricia Bulls (Alvin) Lima, OH and Katherine Downton of San Ramon, CA. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother; John H. Gladen, Jr. and a sister; Edna Gladen. His niece; Bridgett Horton.

Private home going services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral, Inc. with Rev. Dr. B. LaMont Monford, Sr., officiating.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. The family will be present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at the Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

