ST. HENRY — James C. Gross, 65, died June 18, 2019, at James Cancer Hospital, Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Henry Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Henry Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home.