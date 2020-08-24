James Grumblis

LIMA — James "Jim" L. Grumblis, 76, passed away on August 22, 2020, at 9:00 pm, at Lima Convalescent Home.

Jim was born August 13, 1944 in Lima, OH, to John and Monica "Mary" (Winski) Grumblis who both preceded him in death.

Jim graduated from Lima Central Catholic in 1962. He was a member at St. John's Catholic Church. He was an excellent brick mason for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and shooting trap. Jim also liked to go out to the "Shack" and have breakfast and hangout with his close friends and family.

Jims is survived by his siblings, Ed Grumblis of Lima, OH, Tom Grumblis of Cridersville, OH, Michael "Mike" J. Grumblis of Lima, OH, Alice Grumblis of Lima, OH, Bernice Mikesell of Lima, OH, sister-in-law, Cora Grumblis of Lima, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Grumblis and John Grumblis.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John's Catholic Church, 777 S Main St, Lima, OH 45804. Father David Ross to officiate the service. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010

