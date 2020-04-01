LIMA — James Paul (Jim) Halker (80) passed away March 30, 2020, at Lochaven Assisted Living Apartments in Lima, Ohio. He passed peacefully in his sleep from heart failure. He was born on October 19, 1939, in Lima, to Paul and Ruth (Leatherman) Halker of Lima who preceded him in death.

He graduated from Lima Central Catholic in 1958 and went to St Rose Catholic Church.

He was happily married to his wife Linda (Minnich) of Wapakoneta Oct. 16, 1992, who preceded him in death in 2008.

Jim was a car salesman for 55 years in the Lima area and retired from his car lot Downtown Motors Auto Sales. Jim never really retired, he was always dabbling in cars. He loved going to car shows and taking his 1950 Studebaker with him. He was an active member of the FOP, Elks and Moose Lodge.

He enjoyed many weekends through the years, with his wife Linda and many friends at their Indian Lake cottage. They also spent time with their beloved boxers Bo & Sassy. Milo (white boxer) was the last furry compan0n that made him very happy.

Son Gary Jon Halker of Lima preceded him in death in 1984.

Survivors include daughter Shari (Gary) Halker Edington of Crawfordville, FL, brother Donald (Judy) Halker of Madeira Beach, FL grandchildren Zachary (Michelle) Halker of Crawfordville, FL, Derek Edington of Dayton, Ohio, Morgan Edington of Columbus, Ohio, great-grandchildren Rylie Halker, Mykenzie Halker, and Austin Edington.

Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

