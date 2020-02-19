DELPHOS — James C. Harlan, 74, of Delphos, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born July 28, 1945, in Mill Run, PA to Carl W. and Elizabeth (Butler) Harlan. They both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Ellen Konst on January 17, 1965; she preceded him in death on August 10, 2003.

He is survived by a son, David (Lisa) Harlan of Delphos; daughter, Christina "Tina" Von Holstein of Reading, Ohio; brother, Gregory Harlan of Wapak; sister, Rebecca Harlan of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Jacklyn (Ryan) Christian, Cynthia (Evan) Waggamon, and Megan Harlan; two great-grandchildren, Anastasia Graham, and Eleanor Leiendecker.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Rose and Jane Brown; and a brother, Carl Harlan.

He was a member of the Brookside Church in Indiana and was a graduate of Lima Senior. He had worked as journeyman electrician at Fruehauf, the Lima Army Tank Plant, and BF Goodrich, where he had retired from after many years of service. He was an active member of the American Legion #268, active member of the Mason #214, past president and member of the Black Swamp Rifle and Pistol Club, and he was a Hiram Rider. James volunteered at Kingston Care Nursing Home and was known to help people with electrical, dry walling, and general acts of kindness. Most important he loved his kids and grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. There will be military grave rites by the Delphos Veterans Council. Pastor Kent Keener will officiate. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home, where there will be a Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Masons #214.

