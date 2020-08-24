1/1
James Henderson
DELPHOS — James O. Henderson, 78, of Delphos, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the University of Michigan Medical Center. He was born on May 8, 1942 in Toledo, OH to Harold and Bonnie (Foltz) Henderson; who preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Patricia Weaver; she preceded him in death.

Jim is survived by two daughters, Michelle (Dan) Zigray of Maumee, OH and Nicole Henderson of Ypsilanti, MI, and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Jim was a member of Orioles Fraternal Order. He graduated from DeVilbiss High School in Toledo, OH. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Hillsdale College in 1964. Jim was a quality engineer for McIntosh.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Published in The Lima News from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harter And Schier Funeral Home
209 W 3Rd St
Delphos, OH 45833
(419) 692-8055
