James Hofferbert

COLUMBUS GROVE — James Howard "Howie" Hofferbert, 74, died Thursday October 15, 2020, at The Meadows of Ottawa. He was born November 20, 1945, in Lima, to the late John H. and Ruth L. (Stanz) Hofferbert.

Howie is survived by his brothers, William "Bill" (Nancy) Hofferbert and Denny (Terrie) Smith; his sister, Deborah (Ted) Slusser all of Columbus Grove; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Larry and Thomas Hofferbert.

Howie was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School, class of 1963, and the Toledo Barber College, after which he worked with Waldo Dilsaver at the Dilsaver's Barber Shop, Columbus Grove. He later worked for Pleasant Township, Putnam County, as the Truro Cemetery Sextant and he also worked for Pizzeria, Columbus Grove. Howie had once owned and raced trotter horses and loved going to the track.

He was a member of the Columbus Grove Christian Church, Sons of the American Legion and the former Columbus Grove Masonic Lodge. He was an accomplished musician, playing the harmonica and the guitar. Howie was well known for his quick wit, sense of humor and smile. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Graveside services will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove. Pastor Geoff Eubank will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus Grove EMS and Fire Department, 113 E. Sycamore Street, Columbus Grove, Ohio 45830.

