OTTAWA — James R. Hoorman, 72, died 9:35 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mercy Health Putnam Medical Center, Glandorf. He was born November 2, 1947 in Cloverdale to the late Charles A. and Yulida (King) Hoorman. On March 25, 1972, he married Dani M. Mullett, she survives in Ottawa.

He is also survived by his children: Jaci Hoorman of Coldwater, MI, T.J. Hoorman, Seth (Theresa Lyons) Hoorman, Joei (Derek) Seyer, and Dustin (Anthony) Hoorman-Hernandez, all of Ottawa; three grandchildren: Willow Hoorman, Wyatt Seyer, and Andi Seyer; a step-grandson: Jacob Seyer; his siblings: John (Marie) Hoorman of Ottawa, Virginia (John) Hoyt of Cridersville, Betty Weber of Deerfield, RI., Theresa (Tom) Fortman of Glandorf.

He is preceded in death by a sister: Margie (Tom) Hanneman; a brother: Gene (Ruth) Hoorman; two brothers-in-law: Ken Weber and Charlie Birkemeier.

James was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the Air Force. He had retired from Philips, formerly of Ottawa, as a millwright. He loved working as a millwright with his buddies. James was a member of the Ottawa VFW and the American Legion, he was very big in the DAV. He was a former Ottawa Fireman. He enjoyed Ohio State Football and he loved his family lake time.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Chapter of the DAV. c/o Ottawa VFW 212 W. Second St. Ottawa, OH 45875.

