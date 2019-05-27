GILBOA — Jim Hovest, 86, of Gilboa passed away peacefully at 9:22 a.m. Monday, May 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 26, 1933 in Glandorf to the late Albert and Blanche (Recker) Hovest. On July 15, 1961 he married Ruth Schulte, she survives in Gilboa.

Jim is survived by his eight children: Mike (Lynn) Hovest of Gilboa, Gerald (Jolinda) Hovest of Pandora, Tom (Jennifer) Hovest of Gilboa, Rodney (Judy) Hovest of Ottawa, Jim (Chelsea Kibele) Hovest of Gilboa, Julie (Brad) Gilgenbach of Miller City, Jennifer (Ben) Hopps of Miller City and Jodi (Mark) Myers of Napoleon; twenty-three grandchildren, and one on the way; two great-grandchildren on the way; two brothers: Joe (Linda) Hovest of Kalida, Albert Hovest Jr. of Van Wert; three sisters: Janet (Tom) Hermiller of Columbus Grove, Barb (Don) Michel of Broken Arrow, OK, and Darlene (Tim) Parys of Bowling Green, KY; a sister in law: Janet Hovest of Glandorf; and a brother in law: Larry Moore of Fort Jennings.

He is preceded in death by an infant daughter: Connie Sue Hovest; two brothers: Ken Hovest and Mel Hovest; and one sister: Sandy Moore.

Jim was a life long farmer. He retired from Phillips after 28 years, he was also a seed corn salesman for 30 years.

Jim was a member of the Ottawa K of C and Quarter Century Club. He loved gardening and was a CAR-E-IT regular for morning coffee. He was a life long Pandora-Gilboa Rocket fan, and he attended all of the grandkids events. Jim loved his dog Olie. He never stopped giving advice

Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Love Funeral Home, Ottawa with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. and scripture service at 7:50 p.m.

Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude's or Putnam County Hospice

