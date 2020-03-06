LIMA — James Hubert Sandlin, 63, passed away March 5, 2020, at 2:45 pm, Kindred Hospital Lima, with his family by his side.

He was born January 17, 1957 in Lima, OH, to Hubert and Waneta (Brunk) Sandlin who preceded him in death. On Dec. 11, 1976, he married Cynthia Kelley who survives.

Also surviving are his daughters: Jennifer L. (Dwayne) Moran and Jill M. Sandlin both of Lima; a brother, Douglas (Darlene) Sandlin of Elida and a sister-in-law, Cherie Sandlin of Elida; grandchildren: Jayden Moran, Jewel Moran, Jalei Moran, Justice Lott, Kennedy Lott and Kendall Lott II; and a great-grandson, Kason James Moran.

James is preceded in death by a brother Dennis Sandlin.

He retired from Lima Lumber after 30 years of employment. He collected Hot Wheels cars, Coca-Cola memorabilia, CDs and loved fishing with his grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Rev. Michael Huffaker officiating. Burial will be in Sharon Mennonite Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be on Monday, from 2-4, and 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to James Cancer Center at Ohio State University.

