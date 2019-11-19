LIMA — Mr. James "Butch" Jacobs, Jr., age 74, passed from this life on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at approximately 5:25 p.m. at Sringview Manor Nursing Home in Lima.

He was born on November 11, 1945 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Jimmie and Johnnie Mae (Upshaw) Jacobs, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Jacobs attended Northwood University where he played football. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; Adam Jacobs of Findlay, Ohio. 2 brothers; Thomas L. Jacobs and William J. Jacobs both of Lima. 2 sisters; Georgia Ann Seay and Caroline (J.C.) Ford both of Lima. His mother-in-law; Geraldine Mosley Smith of Dayton, Ohio. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death a step-brother; Clifford Jacobs and a brother-in-law; King D. Seay.

Home Going Services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Robert Toney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

Military Honors VFW 1275

Interment at Dayton National Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the JACOBS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com