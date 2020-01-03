LIMA — James E. Kidwell, age 80, passed away at 5:50 p.m. on New Year's Day, 2020, at his home.

James was born on September 9, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Ethel (Brunson) Kidwell. On Friday, December 22, 1961, he married Natalie Jean (Rice) Kidwell, who preceded him in death on June 14, 2008.

James graduated from West Jefferson Local Schools in 1958. He was a past president of the Lima Traffic Club. He worked as a sales manager in the trucking industry for 40 years. He enjoyed cooking, traveling, sitting on the beach, and relaxing on his front porch while enjoying a beer and watching over the neighborhood.

He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Kidwell and son, Chris Kidwell, both of Lima; grandchildren, Chase Nichols and Tia Nichols; and special friend, Ann Schank.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Dorothy Magley; and two brothers: Robert Kidwell and Donald Kidwell.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima, Ohio. Pastor Bernie Horn will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to James Cancer Hospital & Solove Research Institute, Columbus, OH or St. Rita's Hospice, Lima, OH.

