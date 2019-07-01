SPENCERVILLE — James G. "Jim" Koenig, 92, of Spencerville, died 3:15 a.m., Sun June 30, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born March 20, 1927, in Spencerville, the son of Gerald & Amy (Craft) Koenig. On Dec. 6, 1952, he married Martha J. "Marty" Pepple, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 3 children, Randy Koenig, Rockford, OH, Jamie (William) King, Huron, OH, and Suzette Koenig, Columbus, OH, 6 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren, 3 sisters-in-law, Norma Koenig, Ruth Koenig, and Suzy Pepple.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings, Donn Koenig, Theodore "Ted" Koenig, Geraldine "Gerry" Miller, and Janet Evans.

Jim was owner & operator of Ohio Eletro Polishing Co., Venedocia, OH. He was a 1945 graduate of Spencerville High School, and a U.S. Army veteran of W.W. II. Jim was a member of the Westside United Methodist Church, Lima; the Bowersock Bros. Post #6772, V.F.W.; and the Harry J. Reynolds Post #191, American Legion, both of Spencerville. He enjoyed fishing and along with his wife Marty, enjoyed traveling in their motor home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Wed. July 3, 2019, at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, OH, with Pastor Josh Andrews officiating. Burial is to follow in the Spencerville Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Spencerville Veterans. The family will receive family and friends 4-8 p.m., Tues. July 2, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions, may be directed to the . Condolences may be expressed at [email protected]