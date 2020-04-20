LIMA — James E. "Jim" Latham, 68, of Lima passed away at 6:25 AM on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Wapakoneta Manor.

He was born on October 14, 1951, in Lima to Elmer Latham and Mary (Dunifon) Bergdorf, who both preceded him in death. He was married to Debra Kay (Frazee) Latham, who survives. He had previously been married to Karen S. (McKeever) Latham, who preceded him in death on October 25, 2017.

Jim proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the Army Airborne. He had worked as a caster at Ohio Steel for over 15 years and later was the manager of the Brower Road apartments.

He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #370 of Lima. He loved buying, shooting and collecting guns. He also collected coins.

Surviving are his wife, Debra Kay (Frazee) Latham; his children James E. Latham, Jr. of Elida, Melissa D. Latham-Fuqua of Lima and Lisa S. Latham-Huffer of Delphos; his step-daughters Heidi K. Aust-Cox and Julie K. Aust, both of Lima; his thirteen grandchildren; his seven great-grandchildren; his siblings Robert Latham, Richard Latham and Patsy Shafer, all of Lima.

He was preceded in death by his sister Judy Moats.

There will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.