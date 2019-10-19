ELIDA — James Richard "Dick" Lhamon, age 83, passed away at 6:58 a.m. on October 16, 2019 at his home. Dick was born March 24, 1936 in Lima, Ohio to Paul E. Lhamon and Francis Katherine (Garrett) Lhamon who preceded him in death. On August 7, 1954 he married his high school sweetheart, Virginia (Lee) Lhamon.

Dick graduated from Lima Central High School in 1954. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict. He was head coach of the "Jets and Steelers" midget football teams for many years as well as President of the Lima Midget Football Association. He was very proud of his players who went on to play high school and college football. He retired from his skilled trade as a tool and die maker at the Lima Ford Engine Plant in 1996 . He moved to his favorite place "the river" to smoke, fish, golf, and play cards. He returned to Lima in 2014. He was a member of the UAW Local #1219, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #199, and the American Legion Post # 96 .

He is survived by; his wife of 65 years, Virginia (Lee) Lhamon; one son, Matthew (Kathy) Lhamon of Harrod, OH , and two daughters, Sylvia (Steve) Corbin of Sidney, OH and Catherine (Eric) Wiechart of Lima, OH; six grandchildren, Ann (Stephen) Welly, Krista (Justin) Boren, Kyle (Becca) Corbin, Mary (Adam) Rector, Emily (fiance'Derek Shoop) Lhamon, and Elise Wiechart. He adored seven great grandchildren; Broxton, Brooklyn, and Blake Boren; Norah, Greyson, and Anderson Welly; plus his namesake Wilson James Rector. His "baby" brother, Ronald (Debra) Lhamon as well as many brother in laws, sister in laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews survive him as well.

The Lhamon family would like to express their gratitude to their Uncle Ron for the Wednesday coffee outings at the American Legion and to Dorothy (Dee) Salyers, Debbie Armentrout, Jean Salyers, and St. Rita's Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

A private celebration of life and remembrance will be held. Memorial contributions may be given to: American Legion Post #96, 711 S. Shore Dr., Lima, OH 45804

Condolences can be expressed at chiles-lamanfh.com.