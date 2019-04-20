LIMA — James Edgar "Jimmy" Long, age 52, of Lima, died Saturday morning, April 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born January 6, 1967, in Lima to James L. and Kathryn L. (Burkholder) Long who preceded him in death.

Surviving are his children: Timothy James (Ashley) Long, Joseph James Edgar Lee Long, Casey (Travis) Gray, Joshua Lee Long, Jesse Long and Colt Long all of Lima; sisters: Deborah Long-Kahler, Rebecca Williams and Kathy Smith all of Lima; his spouse, Missy Kimmey of Lima and twelve grandchildren.

Jimmy was a self-employed handyman. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and a member of the Auglaize Fish and Game Club. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys and O.S. U. Buckeyes fan. He dearly loved his grandchildren, fishing and hunting.

Visitation will be on Monday, from 4-6 p.m. at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, where his funeral service will begin at 6:00 p.m., with Pastor Brandon Wireman, officiating. Condolences may be expressed at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com