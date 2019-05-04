LIMA — James F. "Jim" Losey, age 88, was called home to the Lord at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Lima Convalescent Home with his loving family by his side.

Jim was born March 4, 1931, in Lima, OH, to the late Walter and Elsie (Schafer) Losey. On November 4, 1967, he married the love of his life P. Sue (Kraft) Losey who preceded him in death on August 6, 2013.

Jim was a graduate of Lima Central High School. He retired from Randall Bearing after many years of service, working as a machinist and precision inspector. Jim loved sports and especially enjoyed attending high school sporting events. He was a dedicated member of the Family of Faith United Methodist Church, where he parked cars for the Lima Senior and Lima Central Catholic football games, rain, sleet or snow. For many years, Jim and Sue volunteered at Churches United Pantry, a cause very close to both of their hearts. Jim proudly served as a corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War, working as a combat engineer.

He is survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren and two stepchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a son, Dennis Losey.

Funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Paul Scannell will officiate the service. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517

