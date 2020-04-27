LIMA — James Robert "Bob" Lutz, Sr. died Friday, April 24 surrounded by his family. He'd recently celebrated his 80th birthday. Bob was born in Kenton, Ohio on March 29, 1940 to James Walter "Walt" Lutz and Blanche Esther Maynard who preceded him in death.

On June 23, 1969 he married Janice Sue "Susie" Staup who survives.

Bob was a member of the Lima Fraternal Order of Eagles and an avid golfer for many years. Anyone who knew him could attest to his love of all things sports related. He especially enjoyed watching WWE with his son. His favorite teams were the Reds, Bengals, Celtics and above all else his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes.

Bob Retired after 47 years from the Lima Ford Engine Plant in 2006 where many of his coworkers knew him as "Boxcar Bob." He spent the year following his retirement working for Premier as a trainer at the engine plant.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Richard "Dick" Lutz, a nephew Mark Lutz, granddaughters Chloe and Zoe Watts, brothers-in-law, Emerson "Bud," John, Carl, Tom and Tim Staup, and sisters in law, Margaret "Peg" Crow and Miriam "Kay" Ansley.

Bob will be deeply missed by his loving wife and a large family including children, Tamara (Eddie) Morrison, Joe Houston (Amanda Barnhardt), Jeanie (George) Watts, Julie (Farzin) Fotouhi, Sherrie (Mike) Scarberry and James Lutz, Jr.

Missing their grandfather will be grandchildren Christopher (Rachel), Justin, Abigail M., Austin, Jenna, Abbigail H., Sean, Jaron (April), Rick, Ceara, Cidney, Lily, George, Brandon, Aava, Mina, Rahna, Mikala, Michael, and Gage. Great grandchildren are Isabella, Ethan, Tatum, Abel, Wyatt, Colton, Kaiden, Beckham, and a new great grandbaby arriving in November.

Also surviving Bob are sisters-in-law Carol (Larry) Shaw, Peggy, Joan, and Nancy Staup, Susan Lutz, and brothers-in-law Harold Crow, Joe Ansley, Bob (Carolyn), Mike (Jan) and William "Bill" Staup as well as too many nieces and nephews to count or name and many life long friends.

A private memorial service will take place under the direction of CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Pastor Jon Spyker will officiate the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com